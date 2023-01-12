AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. Check out all the matchups below.

-Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson for the TNT championship

-Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Malakai Black & Brody King

-Tay Melo & Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight

-We’ll hear from the AEW tag team champions The Acclaimed

-We’ll hear from Golden Globe-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser

-More matches will be announced for next week’s Dynamite

