Pro-wrestling star Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a variety of subject, including his status in the industry after revealing that last night’s NJPW Windy City Riot event was his final for the Japanese promotion. The former IWG U.S. champion discusses his run with IMPACT, and how he does foresee himself returning there in some capacity. Highlights are below.

Thinks he will be back at IMPACT in some capacity:

Yeah. There’s a lot of people going through the door at IMPACT. In and out. Some guys stay for a while. I kinda went for a little while, left and I think I would bet that I would be back for sure in some capacity.

Says he has a great relationship with IMPACT: