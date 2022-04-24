During his recent interview with Fightful pro-wrestling superstar Juice Robinson spoke about all things social media, why he choose to stay off the multiple platforms, and how we can all afford to put our phones down every now and then. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says he doesn’t use social media, and feels like he never well unless he has some sort of emergency:

Oh, man. I would imagine not. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything with dances. But who knows? I don’t think I’ll ever have social media. Unless I need it. Unless something happened where I was like, ‘Wow, I need that. I need to say this. I need to say this to people.’ See there’s just nothing I need to tell anyone. There’s nothing I need to tell you. There’s nothing I should say that should affect anyone. So what would I ever say? I don’t have anything to say. There’s nothing for me to say.

How he may potentially start using Instagram:

I could see Instagram. That’s one maybe I could see where I just take cute little pictures and stuff. That’s fine.

What type of content he would post on IG:

I don’t know. I’d probably be one of those weird nature people. But I don’t want to be one of those people. ‘Oh, look. I was out at the crack of dawn today and caught a bass.’ I mean, that’s good. Yeah. I do like the pictures on Instagram. I look over Toni’s shoulder, and she looks at funny things sometimes. The things she follows is funny. I don’t want to do that ‘cause I stand for no social media now. It’s part of my character.

How much he enjoys just putting his phone down: