NJPW superstar and former multi-time IWGP United States champion Juice Robinson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype this evening’s Dynamite from Florida, where he’ll be challenging Jon Moxley in a non-title matchup. Highlights from the interview are below.

Plans on proving himself in front of a large audience tonight:

“If you don’t know who Juice Robinson is, I’ll show you. You’re going to see everything I have inside me. You’re going to get some violent, awesome s***.”

What his status is with NJPW:

“I’m no longer representing New Japan, and I want that to be clear. I carried that New Japan flag for seven years. I’ve got no unfinished business there. I sang that song and I danced that dance, and we’ve gone our separate ways. That’s in the rearview mirror. I’m totally free right now. I’ll fight whoever, wherever and whenever I want as long as it’s the right match against the right opponent on the right night of the week. Dynamite is the hottest show, and I’m wrestling their champ on the hottest night of the week in wrestling. This is the biggest match of my career, and I’m ready for it.”

Recalls Moxley beating him in his NJPW debut back in 2019:

“This has a lot of similarities to that match in Ryogoku. That’s when he walked into the unknown and beat me. Now the roles are reversed. I’ve got a fight against the champ on his home turf.”