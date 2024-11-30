Juice Robinson is injured.

The AEW star and member of the Bang-Bang Gang in Bullet Club Gold suffered an injury during the match that was taped on November 27 for the November 30 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

During his Gold League bout against Will Ospreay in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament, Robinson suffered an injury, presumably to one of his legs.

Robinson was spotted on crutches during WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

