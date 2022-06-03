NJPW superstar and current IWGP U.S. Champion Juice Robinson missed this morning’s Best of the Super Juniors finals event due to a battle with appendicitis. He was scheduled to face Tomoaki Honma in singles-action but was instead replaced by Ryohei Oiwa.
A press release was released regarding Robinson’s absence, which you can read in full below.
Juice Robinson, who was scheduled to face Tomoaki Honma in a singles match at tonight’s Best of the Super Jr. final in the Nippon Budokan, has been struck with appendicitis, and will be unable to appear as planned.
We deeply apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Juice wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
The following changes have been made to the evening’s card as a result:
Match 3
Tomoaki Honma vs Juice Robinson ->
Match 1
Tomoaki Honma vs Ryohei Oiwa
New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Juice a full and speedy recovery.