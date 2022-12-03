AEW has officially signed Juice Robinson.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode featured a pre-recorded promo where Robinson issued a challenge to AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe for his ROH World Television Title, at the upcoming ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on Saturday, December 10. AEW has since confirmed the match.

It was mentioned on commentary that Robinson has signed with AEW. Robinson and AEW actually agreed on terms for the deal a few weeks back.

Robinson reintroduced himself in the promo seen below, then said he has arrived to challenge Joe for Final Battle. Robinson said he’s done a lot in Japan, but he needs to prove himself in America and if he’s going to be a Superstar on TV, he needs the World Television Title around his waist. He declared that Joe may be the king of TV now, but kings get dethroned.

Robinson, a NJPW regular and a member of The Bullet Club, made his AEW debut on the September 28 edition of Dynamite, losing a World Title Eliminator match to Jon Moxley. Robinson, who is married to AEW’s Toni Storm, has worked for numerous promotions in recent years, including NJPW, ROH, and Impact Wrestling. He is a three-time former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, a one-time former IWGP Tag Team Champion, and a one-time Impact World Tag Team Champion. Robinson also held the FCW Florida Tag Team Titles twice when signed to a WWE developmental contract from 2011-2015.

The 2022 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, December 10, with a special start time of 4pm ET. The event will air live from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with Robinson’s promo from Rampage:

ROH World Title Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho (c)

Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.

Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe (c)

"You may be the king of TV now… Kings get dethroned"

Former 3X IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson is issuing a challenge to @SamoaJoe!#AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/So3ou5xfXe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.