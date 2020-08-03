Juice Robinson On His Feud With Jon Moxley, Leaving WWE For NJPW, The Pandemic and more

NJPW star Juice Robinson spoke to TalkSport to talk all things pro-wrestling, where the former IWGP United States champion discusses his feud with Jon Moxley, his departure from WWE, and more. Highlights are below.

Leaving WWE and coming to NJPW:

When I was growing up I always wanted to be in the WWF, that was my dream. I didn’t have access to Japanese wrestling, so I wasn’t familiar with it. When I left WWE, I had an opportunity to come to NJPW and have a career so it was only then that I started to familiarise myself with Japanese wrestling.

His promos being authentic and real:

I don’t have a “promo style”. I’m the same guy on or off camera. I just speak from the heart and convey my emotions to the audience. It’s not rocket science. I’m simply myself and what you see if what you get.

His feud against Jon Moxley:

You saw the match. How do you think it feels to get your face bitten off in front of 12,000 innocent Japanese people? Moxley walked into Ryogoku and mopped the floor with my ass. That’s how it felt to “work” with Moxley. It wasn’t a Sunday roast dinner. It was a f****** fight.

Partnering up and winning the tag titles with David Finlay:

To be honest I’m always sleep deprived and hungover. Anxiety works in mysterious ways. Those weekends are always a blur and I’m happy when they’re over. Wrestle Kingdom is cool, don’t get me wrong, but give me a sold out, red hot Korakeun 10-man midcard anytime and I’ll die a happy boy. Debbie is my best friend, he’s like my little brother so naturally we have fun together. We’re just two dip***** dicking around on and off screen.

How NJPW has handled the pandemic: