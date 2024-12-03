As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Juice Robison suffered an injury during his first round-robin match against Will Ospreay at last week’s AEW Collision TV tapings.

Earlier today, we reported that Robinson had some X-Rays taken and AEW officials were awaiting the results.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to announce that Robinson has been pulled from the AEW Continental Classic tournament. He wrote,

“Due to injury, Juice Robinson cannot complete the #AEWContinentalClassic.

Aiming to prove that he can hang with the world’s very best, high flying rising star @KomandercrMX will join the field as Gold League first alternate, + the upcoming schedule will be adjusted accordingly.”

