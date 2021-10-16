NJPW superstar Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful about a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on his left-wing esque character in NXT, the final character incarnation he had prior to his release from the company. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks the character he was trying before NXT released him:

“Oh, yeah. Gosh. I can clear the air now. This was awesome. To me, all I was trying to do – I’m gonna just leave it all out there right here – I was trying to be super, super, super left-wing. Almost a caricature of a hippy or what call a hippy. Just funny stuff. I kinda had some CM Punk / Straight Edge Society like that, weird, out there, almost disconnected with actual reality. That kind of ‘heel.’ That’s what I was going for. I was trying to not lose to people in two minutes on TV. That’s what I was trying to do.”

On his promo that was filmed at SeaWorld that got banned by WWE:

“So me and another guy, I can’t remember who, came up with it, but next thing I know we’re outside of Sea World doing the tear going down my eye and sad music, the orcas are swimming and I called it Slave World. You can’t say that, of course. It was meant to be an idea. What could have been. Anyways, I showed it to Dusty and he loved it. Absolutely loved it,” Juice said. “However, somebody else said, ‘Don’t show that again.’ Well, I ended up showing it again. Apparently, Anheuser-Busch sponsors Sea World. Anheuser-Busch also is with WWE or something, I don’t know. Bureaucratic bull crap. It never saw the light of day, but it was very, very entertaining. Very tongue-in-cheek, very pro wrestling.”