– Apparently Gabe Kidd just learned that he would be competing at the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view the weekend of the show. The NJPW star joined The Death Riders duo of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to take on The Opps trio of Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW Trios Championships.

– For those wondering, the Samoa Joe stretcher job that opened up the show in the aforementioned trios title tilt was not a legitimate injury. It was a complete kayfabe situation, with Joe selling the attack with the chair he endured in an attack after the match.

– The family and some friends of ‘Hangman’ Adam Page are among those in attendance inside Global Life Field for the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view.

– Former TNA Wrestling star Monty Brown is in attendance at the show as well, sitting in a private box enjoying the show after his first wrestling-related appearance in years at the Starrcast convention earlier this weekend in Texas.

– There are ninjas backstage, presumably for an elaborate ring entrance planned for later in the show at AEW All In: Texas. As noted, there are some video game elements to a special ring entrance planned, a choir is on-hand presumably for an additional special ring walk, as well as a plethora of extras backstage.

– Juice Robinson returned in the Men’s Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: Texas with a freshly-shaven face. Also turning up in the match in return appearances were The Gunns duo of Austin and Colten Gunn, as well as The Beast Mortos, who many thought wouldn’t be able to work the show due to his CMLL booking.

– The eventual winner of the Men’s Casino Gauntlet match was MJF, who stole the pin over Roderick Strong after Mark Briscoe hit a Jay Driller on The Paragon member, only for MJF to throw him out of the ring. With the win, MJF has earned a contract for a guaranteed future shot at the AEW World Championship.

