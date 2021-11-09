During his recent interview with Sports Illustrated NJPW star Juice Robinson revealed that his contract with the promotion expires this February, and that he’ll officially be a free agent in the competitive wrestling industry. He also hypes his upcoming showdown with IMPACT world champion Moose at the Battle In The Valley NJPW STRONG taping. Highlights are below.

Says he will officially be a free agent in February:

“I’ll be a free agent [in] February. It’s a great time in wrestling to show up anywhere, and maybe it’s the right time for me to spread my wings and fly.”

Hypes upcoming match with Moose at NJPW Battle in the Valley:

“Maybe people forgot I can get it done as a singles guy. But they’re going to remember really quickly when they see me on Saturday. This Saturday is going to be my jumping-off point to show the world what I can do, and that includes being a world champion,” Robinson says. “Now Moose is an incredible athlete and a force of nature. But when he says he’s a wrestling god, he’s downright, vehemently lying. I’m going to show that world that isn’t true.”

Wants NJPW to be must-see in the United States:

“I’m the same guy that beat Omega, beat Moxley, and beat Cody Rhodes. My goal is to make New Japan as must-see as possible in America. The sky is the limit for me. And I want a crack at the U.S. title, too.”