NJPW superstar Juice Robinson recently spoke with the NJPW press about a wide range of topics, including why he decided to fool the wrestling universe and say he was retiring, and an explanation as to why he joined the Bullet Club faction, which is led by his former rival, Jay White. Highlights from the interview are below.

On fooling everyone into thinking he was going to be retiring:

Not that I owe anyone any explanation, but I was never going to retire. That was just me lying to a bunch of gullible idiots. People believe that if they read something on the internet it has to be true. So all I had to say is make sure it landed on the internet, and everybody believed it, hook line and sinker.

On joining Bullet Club:

Sometimes things line up at the right place at the right time. Did you ever think that BULLET CLUB needed Juice Robinson? I gave them a shot in the arm. They got rid of dead weight in that group so that somebody could step up. So this is a win-win relationship. I win and BULLET CLUB wins.

Why Jay White is the best Bullet Club leader of all-time:

If you think about where BULLET CLUB was when Prince Devitt was at the head of it, or AJ Styles, or Kenny Omega, Jay White is better than all of them. He’ll prove that at Dominion when he takes the big (IWGP World Heavyweight) belt. He’ll have the world championship, I’ll have the US Championship and when we have all the belts, everyone will realise this is the best version of BULLET CLUB ever.

Whether he will compete at Forbidden Door: