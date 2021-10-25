NJPW star and former two-time IWGP United States champion Juice Robinson recently spoke with Fightful about all things pro-wrestling, including how he would be interested in working with ROH again after being apart of their Lifeblood faction. Highlights are below.

Talks Lifeblood group in ROH and how he’d love to go back:

“We got some cool people out of that. Haskins and Hot Sauce, Bandido. That was kind of the first thing they did. Lifeblood had nothing to do with it, but at least it threw them on the show real quick. I’m not saying that Lifeblood had anything to do with it. I’m just saying it was some introduction for some dudes. Cool. It ended up not working out real quick for some weird reasons, but whatever. It doesn’t really matter. ROH is awesome. I can’t wait until I can do more stuff with them. I feel like, ‘C’mon, man. Let’s work with ROH, too, man.’ They got some of the best wrestlers on the planet. Obviously. I’d love to do an ROH any time.”

Says it reminded him of the Union group in WWF:

“It reminded me of – you remember in 1999 in the WWF, The Union? It was this group of babyfaces that would fight the Corporation. They were all misfits. They didn’t go together. But, they had one common cause. ‘Restore order.’ So, I don’t know. I thought it was cool.”