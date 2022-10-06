Julia Hart made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Hart noted that she is engaged to fellow AEW star Lee Johnson. She also explained that they didn’t publicly make a post about it on social media because they didn’t care to do so.

“We are engaged. It sounds weird saying boyfriend. He’s my fiance. Nobody really knows that, but we also don’t care. We also didn’t make a huge post about it. We did meet at The Nightmare Factory. We were just friends at first, and then one day he asked me, ‘Do you want to get pizza and watch wrestling?’ I said, ‘Sure. I don’t really have any friends in Georgia so sure, I’m not really doing anything.’ Then next thing you know we hung out until 7am just talking and clicking having the best time ever. I think the next day was The Showcase for The Nightmare Factory and then I actually left for a week. So we just clicked, and then I had to go back to Minnesota. He’s the one who actually told me I was supposed to come to TV. He said, ‘Hey, they’re talking about you at the school saying you’re supposed to be at TV.’ I said, ‘Ok, I’ll move down to Georgia.’ He said, ‘Ok.’ Then we hung out every single day and probably weren’t apart for months. He’s the best. I couldn’t ask for anyone better. He’s my dream man. He has everything I can ask for in a guy. He’s great.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription