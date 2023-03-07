Last night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view was an eventful night, which saw the House of Black dethrone The Elite to become the new AEW Trios Champions.

One of the most talked about moments of the show was the House of Black’s epic entrance, which included an amazing costume on Julia Hart. Hart has since taken to Twitter to compliment fellow HoB member Brody King for putting her outfit together.

Would like to say you all can thank @Brodyxking for my outfit yesterday. He has style and is the best wrestling dad I could ask for. The house is a family and I am very proud of them.

Check out her tweet below.