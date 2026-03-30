Julia Hart has been on the rise in All Elite Wrestling as part of The Sisters of Sin and Triangle of Madness.

During a recent ITR Wrestling interview, the women’s wrestling star spoke about the ‘F**k ICE’ chants reminding her of a subject to her that “hits close to home,” as well as how she used to jokingly claim she was related to Bret Hart.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how the ‘F**k ICE’ chants in AEW reminds her of a subject that “hits close to home” for her: “Well yeah, you know Brody did a great job of just wearing a t-shirt that’s all. He donated so much money to the families that needed it and me being from Minnesota where a lot of this stuff was happening kind of hit close to home. Like some of the stuff that was happening was right out of a donut shop that I used to go to while growing up. You know it’s kind of like a weird feeling and all we can do is help anyone in need and donating money and being supportive as a community. But, yeah, I think it’s great what Brody has done.”

On how she used to jokingly claim she was related to Bret Hart: “We did used to like joke around and say that just because you know we have the same last name. People would ask me like, ‘Oh are you related to the Hart family?’ When I was a kid I was like ‘Yeah we have the same last name. They’re from Canada and I’m from Minnesota, that’s basically the same thing.’ But no, I’ve met Bret [Hart], He’s a sweetheart, he’s so nice.”