Julia Hart is enjoying her time as a member of the House of Black in AEW, but she has some ideas about an all-women’s faction.

Hart recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner where she mentioned her desire to team up with fellow AEW stars Abadon, Penelope Ford, and Allie, better known as The Bunny. Hart added that the group would have a very witch-like feel to it.

Abadon. Or me, Penelope, and Allie could be [a trio]. Or maybe us four, of me, Penelope, Allie, and Abadon. We’d be The Weird Sisters or something. To me, it’s very witchy.

While there is no sign of the House of Black breaking up anytime soon, how would you feel about Hart’s foursome running through the AEW women’s division? Sound off in the comments below.

