Julia Hart has opened up about a personal health battle, revealing that she has been diagnosed with Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID).

The AEW star shared the news on social media, noting that she doesn’t often see people discussing ARFID and asking if anyone else has had similar experiences. Hart added that therapy has helped her better understand the triggers associated with the condition.

ARFID is an eating and feeding disorder characterized by a significant restriction in the amount or variety of foods a person consumes. Unlike disorders that stem from body image or weight concerns, ARFID is typically driven by sensory sensitivities, a lack of interest in eating, or fears related to eating, such as choking or vomiting.

Hart’s comments have drawn support from fans, while also bringing additional awareness to a condition that is less commonly discussed than other eating disorders.