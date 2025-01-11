AEW wrestler Jamie Hayter will be appearing at EVE’s ‘Multiverse Rumble’ event, which takes place on February 7th.

You can check out the official announcement below:

Mental I’m even saying this… SEE YOU NEXT MONTH @jmehytr 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2kAA1g1eMB — Alex Windsor アレクス・ウィンザー (@HailWindsor) January 10, 2025

This will mark Hayter’s first match for EVE since 2020.

During the latest edition of her “Mone Bag” newsletter, Mercedes Mone commented on how far Mina Shirakawa has grown as a performer. She wrote,

Mina Now

Mina came at me with full force, and let me tell you, I’m still feeling the impact days later. But I have to admit, there’s something I love about pro wrestling when it’s done right—like how Mina executed everything flawlessly, managing to keep it safe even when it stings.

And let me tell you why else I love Mina. I remember meeting her a few years back when she was in her early 30s. At that time, she was new to our craft and shared her great passion for wrestling with me and wanting to wrestle in the U.S., but she had concerns about her age. She honestly seemed to feel like it was too late for her. I do remember assuring her nothing could be further from the truth. Side note and lesson for all of you, your friends, and your children: it’s never too late for any of us, as Mina proved. And you heard it here from the CEO: you have not seen the last of this girl. She is another superstar on the rise, and I couldn’t be prouder to know her and to have competed against her.

Deonna Purrazzo isn’t interested in facing off against Tessa Blanchard anytime soon.

On Twitter, Purrazzo responded to a fan saying he’d like to see a match between the two women. Purrazzo simply stated, “nah.”

While Purrazzo is part of the AEW roster, Blanchard is on the TNA roster. Blanchard will be facing off against Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis 2025.

And finally, Ash By Elegance believes she should still be the WWE 24/7 Champion.

During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, the former Dana Brooke in WWE was asked who the 24/7 Champion should be now. She said,

“It should be me because the title didn’t make it into the trash when they tried to get rid of the title. Nikki Cross tried to throw it into the trash can, and it didn’t go in. So I’m still the champion, technically. [laughs]”

Ash left WWE in September of 2023 and currently works for TNA Wrestling.

Julia Hart has heard the rumors that Malakai Black is leaving AEW and will be returning to WWE.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo for “Instinct Culture,” Hart revealed that she isn’t sure what’s happening with her House of Black stablemate. She said,

“I think we’ll be okay, and whatever he decides to do with his career is his business, and I wish him all the best no matter what. “He has been such a great rock for me, and I appreciate everything he’s ever done with me. But also the rumors aren’t confirmed or anything, so I don’t know what exactly is going on. Anything could be happening, we don’t know.”

She continued, “So it’s just a matter of whatever happens, happens, and I’m happy for him no matter what happens, and I think House of Black will be okay [laughs]. No matter what happens. I think I’ll keep destroying the women’s locker room [laughs], and Brody and Buddy will destroy the men’s locker room. Everything will be okay, and I am happy for everybody no matter what.”