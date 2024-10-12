Julia Hart will be making her return to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future, this according to Brody King.

According to King, Hart, who has been out of action since April due to an injury, will be returning “very soon.”

King told Stephanie Chase the following during a recent interview, “I think we should be seeing her very soon. She’s been dropping hints here and there. I think she’s ready to come back for her title.”

Hart’s last match came when she lost the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty.

In other AEW news, Scorpio Sky will be making his GCW debut at the ‘Blood On The Hills 3’ event, which takes place in Los Angeles, CA on October 19th.

Sky hasn’t been featured in a match on AEW television since September of last year.