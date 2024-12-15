Julia Hart made her return to AEW television on the December 14th episode of AEW Collision, marking her first appearance since losing the AEW TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty in April. The moment came when the lights went down during the broadcast, and when they came back up, Hart had attacked Jamie Hayter with a hammerlock DDT.

Tony Schiavone pointed out that Hart’s return occurred at the Chaifetz Arena, the same venue where she had previously appeared.

Willow Nightingale defeated Jamie Hayter with a Doctor Bomb on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which means she’s now earned the right to qualify for the International Women’s Cup Fatal 4-Way match at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025. The event will be taking place at the Tokyo Dome.

In the upcoming Fatal 4-Way Match, Nightingale will represent AEW alongside Athena from Ring of Honor, Persephone from CMLL, and another representative from STARDOM.

Willow Nightingale has done it and will represent #AEW at #WrestleDynasty for the International Women's Cup! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@willowwrestles pic.twitter.com/0qKCrRWZqV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2024

