Julia Hart is ready to make her AEW comeback.

The House of Black member and women’s wrestling star for All Elite Wrestling said as much during a recent Highspots Sign It Live virtual signing this week.

“I am (ready),” she said. “I’m just waiting for the call.”

Hart continued, “Who knows when I’ll pop up.”

Brody King, a fellow member of The House of Black, teased prior to AEW WrestleDream 2024 that fans would be seeing Hart “very soon.”

Hart has been on the sidelines from AEW since the AEW Dynasty 2024 show back in April.