AEW’s Julia Hart recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where Hart spoke in-depth about her relationship with each member of the House of Black faction. The 20-year old star called Malakai Black a coach, Brody King a father-figure, and Buddy Matthews a brother-figure. Check out her full thoughts below.

Her relationship with each member of the House of Black:

“I would say Malakai is like my mentor, my coach. He’s always giving me critiques and gives me homework to do. Brody is like my dad. He’s the guy that takes care of me and makes sure everything’s okay. Buddy is like a brother. He still just wants to joke around and have fun and a good time.”

Says everyone in the group is like a big family:

“I got locked out of my car the other week. He [Brody] helped me with my keys, he helped me with my mask. His wife is great too, she’s like my mom. And his kids are adorable. They’re all great. The House of Black is really like a big family. Everyone is great. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to help me with stuff. They’re always there with advice.”

