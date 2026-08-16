Julia Hart’s run in the Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix has come to an end.

Hart finished the tournament with eight points in the Blue Stars A Block, falling short of advancing to the knockout stage. Her tournament concluded on Sunday with a loss to block winner Suzu Suzuki.

Following the match, Hart reflected on her experience in Stardom and the confidence she gained throughout the tournament.

“I’ve seen a lot of people say I’ve gained confidence in this tournament. It’s because I have.

“Stardom, thank you.

“You know, the Hart may not have won the tournament, but I won here because the Hart grows harder. And it grew from this tournament.

“And I’m f—king Julia Hart.”

The 24-year-old got off to a strong start with victories over Rian and Hina before suffering her first loss against Ruaka. Hart bounced back with wins over Aya Sakura and Miyu Amasaki, but closed out the tournament with consecutive losses to HANAKO and Suzuki.

Hart joined the 5 Star Grand Prix field as a late replacement for Bea Priestley. Her involvement was revealed in July when Hart, Thekla and Blue invaded a Stardom live stream to announce her participation.

Hart’s most recent AEW appearance came on the July 22 episode of AEW Dynamite.