Five matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will feature Julia Hart looking to secure her 19th straight win. The House of Black’s Hart has won 18 straight bouts since her win over Abby Jane on the May 3, 2022 edition of Elevation.

Sonny Kiss will wrestle his first singles match since late August as he faces Terry Kidd. Others in action tonight include Riho, Action Andretti, and The Dark Order.

It’s interesting to note that AEW originally announced these matches for last Tuesday’s Dark episode, but they did not air. These AEW Dark matches were taped on February 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL, and spoilers can be found here. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn

* Riho vs. Diamante

* Sonny Kiss vs. Terry Kidd

* Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson

* The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd of The Outrunners

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

