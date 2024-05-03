The road to recovery begins for Julia Hart.

The House of Black member and former AEW TBS Women’s Champion surfaced on social media this week, sharing a photo of her arm in a big brace after undergoing surgery on her left shoulder.

“Recover, rebuild, reclaim,” wrote in a post shared via her official Instagram Stories this week, along with the aforementioned post-surgery photo of herself.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the women’s wrestling star is expected to be out of action until late-Summer or early-Fall.

We will keep you posted.