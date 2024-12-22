– The AEW in-ring return of Julia Hart has been announced. During the December 21 episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Julia Hart will be going one-on-one against Jamie Hayter on the AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show on January 1, 2025. Also scheduled for the show is FTR and a partner against The Death Riders.
Julia Hart is done with tricks and ready to demonstrate firsthand to Jamie Hayter at Fight for the Fallen that "The House always wins"…
– Additionally, the 12/21 episode of AEW Collision saw the official announcement of Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship at the upcoming AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view on December 28.
Kris Statlander feels her loss of the TBS Title led to a downward spiral, and reclaiming it is how she gets back on the right track!@MercedesVarnado, you've been called out!
TBS Champion Mercedes Moné accepts the challenge for #AEWWorldsEnd against Kris Statlander!
– The Costco Guys duo of “Big BOOM” A.J. and Big Justice appeared on the 12/21 episode of AEW Collision, and had some fun with Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed.
Big Boom! AJ, Ian Riccaboni & Big Justice bring the BOOM TONIGHT on Christmas Collision!
Big Justice tells it like it is!
Anthony Bowens walks ready for a fight!
The mind games continue from the #ROH World Champion Chris Jericho!
– Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie was announced for the AEW Dynamite On 34th Street show on December 25.
Toni Storm is elated to introduce herself to Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie, but they would like to introduce her to The Vendetta!
