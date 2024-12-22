– The AEW in-ring return of Julia Hart has been announced. During the December 21 episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Julia Hart will be going one-on-one against Jamie Hayter on the AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show on January 1, 2025. Also scheduled for the show is FTR and a partner against The Death Riders.

Julia Hart is done with tricks and ready to demonstrate firsthand to Jamie Hayter at Fight for the Fallen that "The House always wins"…

– Additionally, the 12/21 episode of AEW Collision saw the official announcement of Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship at the upcoming AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view on December 28.

Kris Statlander feels her loss of the TBS Title led to a downward spiral, and reclaiming it is how she gets back on the right track!

– The Costco Guys duo of “Big BOOM” A.J. and Big Justice appeared on the 12/21 episode of AEW Collision, and had some fun with Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed.

Big Boom! AJ, Ian Riccaboni & Big Justice bring the BOOM TONIGHT on Christmas Collision!

– Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie was announced for the AEW Dynamite On 34th Street show on December 25.