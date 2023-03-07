A dozen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Indie star Jack Cartwheel will debut for AEW tonight when he goes up against Konosuke Takeshita. Julia Hart will look to continue her lengthy winning streak tonight as she faces Zoey Lynn. Hart has won 18 straight bouts since her win over Abby Jane on the May 3, 2022 edition of Elevation.

In tag team action, fan favorites Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd will be back in action as they face Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order. There will also be a Handicap Match tonight as Lance Archer faces the C4 tag team, made up of Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped last Friday at the Cow Palace in San Francisco (spoilers here) and on February 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando (spoilers here). Below is the full announced line-up for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Zoe Dubois

* Skye Blue vs. Mylo

* Riho vs. Diamante

* Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn

* AR Fox vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson

* Big Bill vs. Julius Coleman

* Parker Boudreaux vs. Vinny Pacifico

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Cartwheel

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Lance Archer vs. Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun in a Handicap Match

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd of The Outrunners

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

