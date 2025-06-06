Julia Reilly, known to wrestling fans for her controversial role as Claire Lynch in TNA Wrestling, sadly passed away roughly two months ago in Orlando, Florida.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Reilly’s body was found at her residence after she failed to appear for a scheduled event.

Early reports suggest she died of natural causes.

Reilly is best remembered for her portrayal of Claire Lynch in a widely criticized TNA storyline involving AJ Styles and Dixie Carter. The angle saw Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian accuse Styles of having an affair with Lynch, who was said to be pregnant with his child. The character was also depicted as a recovering drug addict whom Styles and Carter were allegedly helping.

Reilly ultimately left TNA Wrestling due to the backlash she received from fans online, leading to her departure from the wrestling business altogether.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Julia Reilly.