The official WWE NXT Twitter account has released a video of manager Malcom Bivens announcing that the Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius) from the Diamond Mine will be making their in-ring debuts on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA.

Bivens states in the video, ““The Creed brothers are world-class athletes. National champions. Brutus Creed, this man was undefeated and placed number one in the NCAA’s. Julius Creed, he placed in the Olympic trials in Greco and Freestyle. These are the two newest members of Diamond Mine and you have the opportunity to witness history this Tuesday when they make their NXT in-ring debut. Diamond Mine forever.”

.@Malcolmvelli announces in The @DiamondMineWWE Training Center that Julius & Brutus Creed will make their in-ring debuts this Tuesday on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/Q5w3uyLhAh — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 4, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Creed Brothers debut

-MSK versus Danny Burch/Oney Lorcan for the NXT tag team championship

-Mei Ying will be in action

-Ember Moon versus Kay Lee Ray

-Zoey Stark/Io Shirai versus Kacy Catanzaro/Kayden Carter for the NXT women’s tag team championship