The viewership numbers are in for the July 31st episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to Programming Insider, Dynamite drew 609,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the July 24th episode, which drew 786,000 viewers and scored a 0.26 in the key demo. The show had stiff competition as it was up against the Paris Olympics.

Dynamite took place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and was broadcast on TBS. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership for all of AEW’s programming.

Stay tuned.