AEW superstar and former tag champion Jungle Boy “Jack Perry” recently spoke with Comicbook.com to hype up this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view in New Jersey, where he will be taking on his longtime tag partner turned enemy, Luchasaurus, inside of a steel cage. Highlights from the conversation, including why Jungle Boy believes this is the biggest matchup of his young career so far, can be found below.

Why this is the biggest match of his AEW career thus far:

I’ve got to wrestle for some championships. I’ve just been in there with a lot of the best wrestlers in the world, but this one for me has the most history behind it. There’s an emotional tension in there. The fact that it’s in a steel cage kind of just amplifies the entire thing. I think as far as a singles match in AEW so far, I would say this is the biggest one for me.

Says the cage is built a little differently than in other companies:

I was talking to The Young Bucks and apparently the way our cage is built is pretty unique because of the size of it. It’s particularly tall. Everyone says it’s super tall once you get up there. The distance between the ropes and the cage is bigger than usual.

Says he studied the first AEW cage match between Cody and Wardlow: