AEW superstar Jungle Boy was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to hype up this Saturday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, where he’ll be challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW world title. During the interview Jungle Boy talks his hope of improving his promos with the company moving forward, as he has never felt super strong about that part of his game. Highlights from the interview are below.

What he believe AEW could improve on going forward:

Oh, damn that’s kind of a hard one. I feel like in a way, I might not have the best answer to this because I think a lot of times I’m so focused on what I can do to just be the best I can be at this point. A lot of times, I’ve been wanting to be on Dynamite when I’ve been on Dark or whatever so I’m concentrating very much on myself and my group, my team or whatever, what we can do. So I think I may lose sight a little bit of the entire thing altogether. I’ll circle back to that if I think of a good one by the end.

Says his main personal focus is to better his promos:

I am not a promo guy at all. You know, that’s never been something I’ve been super into, probably because I’m not so great at it and it’s not something I’ve done a lot and I can definitely feel that’s kind of a weak point in my game so I would like to improve that, just kind of be a better well-rounded wrestler altogether.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)