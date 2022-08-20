Rising AEW star Jungle Boy recently spoke with Steven’s Wrestling Journey about his run as a tag champion with Luchasaurus, and his thoughts on the night they won them from the Lucha Bros earlier this year. Jungle Boy also reflects on the insane ladder match they had with the Young Bucks, a bout he is very proud of even though it was on that night that he lost the tag team titles. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says winning the AEW tag titles was cool but he didn’t like how it happened:

“Winning the tag team belts was really cool. I kind of didn’t like the way it happened, exactly, there was some stuff that went wrong at the end. Fenix got hurt, which is never nice, and there were some hijinx going on that I didn’t fully love. Still, to win the tag team belts in the best wrestling company in the world with my best friend was a really special experience.”

On the tag team ladder match against the Young Bucks:

“The last tag match we had, we ended up losing it and Christian ended up smashing my head with a chair right after, which wasn’t great, but the match before it, the ladder match with the Young Bucks, they are probably my favorite tag team to watch, they are amazing. We felt it was one of the best matches we ever had. It was really cool, after everything we had been through, to go out there with people we had watched and idolized, who were like mentors to us, to go out there and have this amazing match. What happened after has taken over, but we’ll always have that match. We came from, not even being a team, to being one of the top teams in the company. It’s been a cool ride.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)