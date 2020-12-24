During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Jungle Boy revealed that the original plan for him in AEW was to tag with Marko Shunt, and that Luchasaurus was not even involved. Here’s what he had to say:

I had already had the call before that, and originally, I remember the first time I actually met The Bucks. I met Matt [Jackson] and Cody before, but The Bucks and Cody came to Bar Wrestling because they were kind of going around doing a little indie tour. And I took this picture with them that was like my announcement picture. But originally, they were telling me that day me and Marko were supposed to be a team. That was the original plan before he (Luchasaurus) was in the mix.

Credit: AEW Unrestricted. H/T WrestlingInc.