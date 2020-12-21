AEW’s Jurassic Express trio were the latest guests on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview Jungle Boy would revealed to hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone that it was actor and long-time family friend David Arquette who taught him to not be afraid doing suicide dives. Hear what he had to say below.

David, I met about a year and a half before I got signed and right before my Indie career really got going. He and my dad were good friends and he just got a ring in his backyard. He had the documentary come out and was training at his house. He told me anytime I wanted to come by and use the ring, feel free. David lived like 10-15 minutes from me, so I was in the ring all the time. Here’s a funny story; I do a suicide dive in like every match. David Arquette taught me how to do a suicide dive. I was really scared to do it because I always imagine my feet getting stuck and eating sh*t on the floor. He was wearing this gold chain, not wrestling clothes at all, and was like, ‘F*ck it, I’ll do it.’ He runs and just dives on the ground. He gets up, his nose is bleeding, he ripped his chain because he ate sh*t. ‘F*ck it, I’ll do it again’ and he did like four. ‘It’s not that hard.’ I got it the first time and it wasn’t that hard.

You can check out the full interview here.

