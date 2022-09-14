“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will be in action on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

As seen in the video below, Alex Marvez spoke with Jungle Boy at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, and it was revealed that he has signed an open contract for a singles match on tonight’s Dynamite. AEW has not announced who will accept the contract as of this writing.

Jungle Boy noted that he has a tall task ahead of him in his former tag team partner Luchasaurus, which is why he signed the contract for tonight’s match. He noted how he lost to Christian Cage at All Out earlier this month, and before that the last time he wrestled was when The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at the Road Rager Dynamite on June 15. Jungle Boy said it’s time to get back into the swing of things.

Cage defeated Jungle Boy at All Out in less than 30 seconds. It’s been reported that Cage was unable to work a full match due to an arm injury, and that he is expected to miss up to 9 months of in-ring action.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from Albany, along with the full video of Jungle Boy and Marvez:

* Jungle Boy vs. opponent to be announced

* Britt Baker and Serena Deeb vs. Athena and AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has arrived at @TheMVPArena, with a signed open contract. Who will accept the contract and go 1-on-1 with @boy_myth_legend LIVE TONIGHT when #AEWDynamite broadcasts from Albany, NY at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1O0f81srOE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2022

