In 2023, Jungle Boy is eager to start fresh chapters.

With the AEW Tag Team Championships held for the majority of the year and a lengthy feud with Luchasaurus and Christian for the remaining, Jungle Boy had a busy 2022 in AEW. He is now joining forces with HOOK to battle Big Bill and Lee Moriarty.

On Sunday, Jungle Boy posted on Twitter about his plans for 2023.

“Last year was big, and took some turns I was not expecting. Looking forward to closing some chapters, and beginning some new ones. Things are going to be different this year.”