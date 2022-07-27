A new segment has been revealed for this week’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW has announced that Jungle Boy will speak at Fight for The Fallen. Christian Cage turned heel on Jungle Boy back on June 15 after Jurassic Express dropped the AEW World Tag Team Titles to former champions The Young Bucks. Jungle Boy had been out of action with a minor injury, but he returned on last week’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of Dynamite and chased Cage away with a steel chair after Cage and Luchasaurus defeated The Varsity Blonds. This segment was interesting because it was previously indicated that Cage had Luchasaurus under some sort of brain-washing, but now Luchasaurus stood with Jungle Boy before walking off.

Jungle Boy will now address everything that’s happened on Wednesday night. He has not wrestled a match since the Ladder Match loss to The Young Bucks on June 15.

Wednesday’s Fight for The Fallen special will air live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. Below are the updated line-ups for Dynamite and the Fight for The Fallen edition of Rampage:

AEW DYNAMITE FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, WEDNESDAY:

* Jungle Boy will speak for the first time since Christian Cage turned heel on him

* Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese in a Handicap Match with AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee banned from ringside

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against Danhausen

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Miyu Yamashita

* Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Rush

AEW RAMPAGE FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, FRIDAY:

* Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.