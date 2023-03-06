Jungle Boy “Jack Perry” is the winner of the first-ever Final Burial match in AEW history.
The former tag champion took on his longtime mentor turned rival Christian Cage at this evening’s Revolution pay-per-view, which put an end to a rivalry that dates back to the beginning of 2022. The two men beat the hell out of each other, with Cage getting busted open at some point in the matchup.
Jungle Boy managed to pick up the win after knocking Cage out with a Conchairto. He then put him in the casket and buried him alive. Full highlights can be found below.
.@Christian4Peeps fighting with a sense of desperation, against a determined @boy_myth_legend
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
The battle between @Christian4Peeps and @boy_myth_legend are as violent as we all expected
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
.@boy_myth_legend risking it all to end this rivalry!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
There's no denying the killer instinct of @boy_myth_legend now!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Full results to Revolution can be found here.