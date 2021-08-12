Speaking with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Jungle Boy talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, he noted that he wants to wrestle Jake Atlas, who was recently released by WWE NXT due to budget cuts.

“My best friend actually, his name’s Jake Atlas. He just got laid off this last round of layoffs, and so far I’ve had some of my best matches of my career with him, a lot of those being on the indies, so I think for me it would be cool to do that again on a bigger stage maybe. Fingers crossed.”