Junior Dos Santos made an appearance on Throwing Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette to discuss his AEW in-ring debut from last Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT.

During it, he was asked about the differences between wrestling and fighting in the UFC:

“I felt it was easy to work with all of them. I’ve been fighting for so many years. There’s no big difference. There’s some detail you have to pay attention to, but that’s it. All the other parts, that’s why I was able to do that kind of performance because I’m used to it because I’m used to it. I’m a fighter. There’s a lot of similarities in both sports. I think that’s why I had so much fun doing it. Even fighting against Jake Hager who’s also a great wrestler and a great guy, but a great type of guy to kick his a*s as well. I did my best to do it and I enjoyed it.”

