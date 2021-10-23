Junior Dos Santos made an appearance on Throwing Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette to discuss his future in wrestling after working his first match last week on AEW Rampage and more. Here are the highlights:

His future in wrestling:

“I’m hoping you can see a lot more. Dan Lambert is the guy who has been organizing this whole thing for us and giving me advice on how to deal with everything. I can tell you, I’m enjoying it, and having some good times over there, especially that I can be fighting again without having to wait for all that crazy process of being an MMA fighter. I’m looking forward to being involved in many, many pro wrestling shows.”

Meeting CM Punk:

“Yes. Of course, I was able to talk to him. He’s a great guy. He was doing some great performances over there. He was kind of a role model over there as well. He’s great at doing that thing. He didn’t do very well in MMA, but he got the courage to go there and try it. Many guys don’t even try it.”

