AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which includes the Young Bucks defending the tag team championship and the Icon Sting in tag team action. Check it out below.

-Sting/Darby Allin versus 2.0

-Shawn Spears versus Sammy Guevara

-Sammy Guevara special announcement

-The Young Bucks versus Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) for the AEW tag team championship