Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas featured Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defending the AEW tag team titles against Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) and the duo of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a triple-threat tag team contest.

After a wild back and forth matchup that saw all three teams hit each other with some incredible tag team combinations, it would be Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus who picked up the win, keeping their impressive tag title streak alive. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

