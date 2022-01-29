Jurassic Express are still your AEW tag team champions.

The duo defeated Private Party in the main event of this evening’s Beach Break edition of Rampage, their second successful defense since defeating the Lucha Bros on the TBS debut on Dynamite. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@boy_myth_legend not giving the challengers a moment to breathe here at #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak on TNT! pic.twitter.com/NHI594Quyg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022

The #AEW World Tag Team champs retain! But no time for celebration as the #GunnClub have other ideas for them here at #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak! pic.twitter.com/dvCgnI92N4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022

