Jurassic Express remain your AEW tag team champions.

The duo defeated The Acclaimed on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, their second defense in three days after retaining at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, a match that included the Young Bucks and reDRagon. Highlights from tonight’s matchup can be found below.

And @luchasaurus trying to finish the match here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zBZjjkG7pJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

