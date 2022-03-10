Jurassic Express remain your AEW tag team champions.
The duo defeated The Acclaimed on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, their second defense in three days after retaining at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, a match that included the Young Bucks and reDRagon. Highlights from tonight’s matchup can be found below.
.@boy_myth_legend wiping out #TheAcclaimed on the floor! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/ty190pv7Nt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022
And @luchasaurus trying to finish the match here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zBZjjkG7pJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022
#TheAcclaimed almost had it! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/sQFGKS1WUt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022
#AndStill! #AEW World Tag Team Champions @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus retain their title here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Q93LR0zLun
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022
