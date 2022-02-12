Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) defending the AEW tag team titles against the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) in the show’s main event, which took place in Atlantic City.

After a wild-back-and forth that saw a number of false finishes, Jurassic Express managed to defeat the A** Boys after Jungle Boy nailed Austin Gunn with the Killswitch in honor of Christian. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

#AndStill! The #AEW World Tag Team Champions @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus retain their title, with an incredible performance against the #GunnClub, under the mentorship of @Christian4Peeps! An amazing night of action here at #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/EEfMUKstqi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2022

