Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from New Orleans featured Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defending the AEW tag team titles against reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish), a hard fought battle that saw the champs successfully retain the gold after the duo hit their combo finisher.

reDRagon would get the last laugh as they attacked Jurassic Express as soon as the matchup ended. Highlights can be seen below.

#reDRagon working together to wear down that knee of @Luchasaurus! It’s the #AEW World Tag Team Championship LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/QDSFlIvExO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

What a way to break up the pin fall in this championship match tonight on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/pKQV7yYtO2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

