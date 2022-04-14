Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from New Orleans featured Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defending the AEW tag team titles against reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish), a hard fought battle that saw the champs successfully retain the gold after the duo hit their combo finisher.
reDRagon would get the last laugh as they attacked Jurassic Express as soon as the matchup ended. Highlights can be seen below.
